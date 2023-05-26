Monterey masseuse convicted of sexual battery

SALINAS – A Monterey masseuse has been convicted of sexual battery on woman who visited a spa for a massage in 2022, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday.

Wuguang Wang, 29, was convicted in Monterey Superior Court following a jury trial.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the victim was in Monterey with her husband and two children for a short holiday, and the victim made an appointment for a massage at a local spa.

Prosecutors said the victim arrived for her massage appointment at 4 p.m., and after about 30 minutes of a normal massage, Wang began touching the victim's breasts.

The victim initially froze but was able to tell Wang no before the sexual battery escalated, prosecutors said.

The victim returned to the hotel and immediately told her husband, who then called 911 to report the battery.

Wang is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.