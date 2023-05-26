Watch CBS News
Crime

Monterey masseuse convicted of sexual battery

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Friday morning headlines 5-26-23
PIX Now Friday morning headlines 5-26-23 08:11

SALINAS – A Monterey masseuse has been convicted of sexual battery on woman who visited a spa for a massage in 2022, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday.

Wuguang Wang, 29, was convicted in Monterey Superior Court following a jury trial.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the victim was in Monterey with her husband and two children for a short holiday, and the victim made an appointment for a massage at a local spa.

Prosecutors said the victim arrived for her massage appointment at 4 p.m., and after about 30 minutes of a normal massage, Wang began touching the victim's breasts.

The victim initially froze but was able to tell Wang no before the sexual battery escalated, prosecutors said.

The victim returned to the hotel and immediately told her husband, who then called 911 to report the battery.

Wang is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 9:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.