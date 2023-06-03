71-year-old Monterey man found guilty of molesting 3 children

SALINAS -- A 71-year-old man was found guilty of molesting three children in a two-year period, beginning when one was under the age of 10, the Monterey County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Miodrag Vuletic of Monterey was found guilty by a jury on 28 charges of child molesting on Thursday, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A father walked in on his daughter and Vuletic on Dec. 23, 2020. The girl, who was under 14, said she'd been molested for two years, the district attorney's office said.

Her sister, also under 14, told investigators that she herself had been molested two to three times a week for over six months. The third child, also under 14, said she'd been molested on three occasions, according to the district attorney's office.

The girls said they trusted Vuletic and were afraid they would get in trouble for talking about the abuse, the district attorney's office said.

Vuletic faces a maximum penalty of 440 years to life when he is sentenced later this month, prosecutors said.