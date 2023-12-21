Monterey County softball coach sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex with underage player

A 58-year-old married softball coach from Monterey County was sentenced to two years in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old girl he'd coached for three years, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Richard Douglas Aldrete of Monterey met the girl when she was 14 and he began coaching her through his private coaching business, the Monterey County District Attorney's office said.

Richard Douglas Aldrete Monterey County Sheriff's Office

When she was 17, he began making sexual advances and offering her drugs and alcohol, prosecutors said. She resisted for a time but eventually gave in.

Salinas Police said the victim, who was then 21, contacted them in Oct. 2022 about the sexual assaults by her former softball coach. Aldrete was arrested in April and after originally pleading not guilty, on Nov. 1 he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

In sentencing Aldrete, Judge Stephanie Hulsey ordered him to register as a sex offender because he violated the trust of his students and their parents, according to the district attorney's office.