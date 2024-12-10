Monterey County Sheriff says woman's story of being tied up at Pebble Beach unconfirmed

A woman's report of being tied to a tree in the Pebble Beach area last week cannot be corroborated, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The woman said a man tied her up Wednesday, about two hours before she was freed by passersby.

"At this time, investigators assigned to this case have been unable to corroborate the victim's description of the events leading to the discovery of her being tied to a tree in Pebble Beach, nor have the investigators been able to develop any further leads in the case," the sheriff's office said on social media.

The woman told deputies she was not injured, assaulted, or robbed.

She told deputies that she was walking on a trail at 7:30 a.m. in a wooded area between Haul Road and state Highway 68 when she noticed a man following her.

She said the possibly armed man was Hispanic, in his 30s, wearing a green hat and grey sweater. She said he had a tattoo on the right side of his neck with a word that begins with the letter "Z."

"At the time of the incident, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office conducted an extensive search for the possible suspect and were unable to locate anybody matching that description," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call (831) 755-5111.