Monterey County Sheriff orders evacuations due to brush fire south of King City
MONTEREY COUNTY -- Evacuations have been ordered Friday evening for an area about 15 miles south of King City in Monterey County due to a brush fire, according to authorities.
The evacuation order was issued by the the Monterey County Sheriff's Office for a stretch of Lockwood-San Lucas Road, said Friday afternoon.
There is an active vegetation fire in the area of the 59000 to 63000 block of Lockwood-San Lucas Road, the sheriff's department said in a statement at 4:57 p.m.
The sheriff advised residents to leave immediately if they felt they were in danger. Lockwood San Lucas Road is currently under a hard closure at this time. No entry is being allowed to the area.
