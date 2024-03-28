Watch CBS News
Crime

Monterey County man sentenced for selling teenage family member for $12,000

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/28/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/28/24 09:50

A Monterey County man was recently sentenced to five years in state prison for selling a teen family member for $12,000, prosecutors said.

Castroville resident Obdulio Aparicio, 38, was convicted of one count of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex purposes, a felony offense, one count of child abuse, and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office learned in April 2023 that Aparicio sold a 14-year-old family member to Javier Saavedra. Investigators said Aparicio had negotiated the sale of the female victim for $12,000. At the time of the report, she was living with Saavedra.

Investigation also revealed that Aparicio had battered his wife by pushing her down, which caused a bruise and laceration to her elbow, prosecutors said.

Besides his prison sentence, Aparicio will have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life, the District Attorney's office said.

Saavedra, meanwhile, was convicted in October 2023 of committing statutory rape and oral copulation of a person under 18 years of age, both felony offenses. He was sentenced to 270 days in jail, three years of felony probation, and was ordered to attend a sex offender treatment program. 

First published on March 28, 2024 / 7:31 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.