Monterey County convicted murderer guilty of killing fellow inmate, stabbing others over the years

An already convicted incarcerated man was found guilty of killing a fellow inmate and stabbing others while in custody over a handful of years, according to Monterey County prosecutors.

Michael Ellison, 42, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer, and first-degree attempted murder. He was also found guilty of three counts of assault by a prisoner with a life sentence, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday.

On April 8, 2018, Ellison stabbed fellow prisoner Jason Lewis to death in the yard at Salinas Valley State Prison. On July 26, 2019, Ellison stabbed a correctional officer multiple times while he was housed in administrative segregation at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.

On Aug. 12, 2023, he stabbed his cellmate at Salinas Valley.

Ellison has a prior conviction for murder out of Riverside County in 2004, as well as for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon from Kings County in 2005, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury from Kern County in 2017.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, according to prosecutors.