Human trafficking suspect with $1.2M warrant arrested in Monterey County

A Menlo Park man wanted for alleged human trafficking was arrested last week by authorities, Monterey police said Tuesday.

At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Monterey officers and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service conducted surveillance in the 2200 block of North Fremont Street. According to police, they were trying to find Hakeem Mackey, 27, who had a $1.2 million arrest warrant out of Manteca for suspected human trafficking.

Police said they eventually found Mackey at a hotel and took him into custody. Investigators alleged he was involved in human trafficking and had a loaded firearm when he was nabbed,

Mackey was booked into Monterey County Jail for the original $1.2 million arrest warrant for suspected human trafficking and false imprisonment.

He was also detained on suspicion of possession of a loaded and unregistered handgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, and pimping. A bail enhancement was requested and granted related to his suspected crimes. Mackey's bail was set at $500,000, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Greg Galin at (831) 646-3872 or to give an anonymous call to (831) 646-3840.