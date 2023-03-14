16,000 people under evacuation orders, warnings in Monterey County as new storm approaches

PAJARO, Monterey County -- Roughly 16,000 residents are affected by evacuation warnings and orders in place due to the Pajaro River levee breach, announced Monterey County officials on Monday.

According to the most recent update issued by county officials, which was sent out at 11:30 a.m., the river levee breach is 400 feet in width.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for residents in the areas of Aroyo Seco, Pajaro, San Ardo and Salinas River from Greenfield to Gonzales, Gonzales to Spreckels and northwest of Spreckels.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for low-loying areas of Castroville and areas near Elkhorn and Moro Cojo Slough Marine Reserve.

Monterey County evacuation zone map

Almost 5,000 residents are also ordered to shelter in place in areas west of River Road from Interstate 68 south to Fort Romie Road, and Las Palmas 1 and 2 and Indian Springs.

Residents who receive water from the Pajaro, Sunny Mesa, San Ardo water districts are encouraged to not use tap water for drinking and cooking, as it may be contaminated.