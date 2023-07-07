Monterey celebrates 20th annual Beer Festival

MONTEREY - The 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival hopes to captivate beer enthusiasts as it returns to the scenic Monterey County Fair and Event Center Saturday.

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will host this milestone event with a celebration of craft beer, delectable cuisine, live entertainment, and exciting new activities.

Founded two decades ago, the Monterey Beer Festival has become a tradition, showcasing the best of the craft beer industry in the Bay Area and across the country. Notable participants including Alvarado Street Brewery, Anderson Valley Brewing, Central Coast Brewing and Dust Bowl Brewing will serve attendees various beer varieties. The event is for beer connoisseurs who want to discover new favorites and indulge in the artistry of brewing.

To complement the beer offerings, organizers say visitors should expect food options from renowned vendors, including Yum Yum Baked Potato, Bratwurst USA, Caesars Etc., and Olde Tyme Kettle Korn.

The 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival also will have other activities for attendees. Tipsy Putt, an indoor mini golf bar and restaurant on Cannery Row, will provide a fun-putting experience adding an element of playfulness to the festive atmosphere. Brass Tap Marina, scheduled to open in the Marina this fall, will also host an energetic corn hole activity for people to showcase their tossing skills. A fleet of cars will be displayed at the event by Monterey Bay Touring Vehicles, the designated driver sponsor of the Monterey Beer Festival.

The Money Band, known for its dynamic presence and diverse playsets, is expected to keep the crowd dancing throughout. DJ Fredo on the Radio is the festival emcee and judge of the highly anticipated coolest beer necklace contest.

General admission tickets are now available, granting attendees access to the festivities and a commemorative Monterey Beer Festival souvenir beer pilsner glass. Pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite and go for $60 until July 7, 2023, while tickets at the gate cost $65 on the event day.

The festival opens to attendees 21 years of age and older with valid identification.

Organizers say the 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival also supports a worthy cause. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation will benefit from the festival, utilizing the proceeds to fund capital improvements and youth scholarships at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center.