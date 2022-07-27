Monte Sereno approves plan for 225 new 'granny units'

SANTA CLARA COUNTY - The city of Monte Sereno has come up with a creative, if controversial, plan to satisfy the state's requirement for the construction of new housing.

That plan leans heavily on the construction of up to 225 Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) which are commonly known as "Granny Units" over the next eight years.

"ADUs are a way to add to the housing stock and a way to create more affordable housing," said city councilman Shawn Leuthold.

The city council approved a plan that would incentivize residents to build ADUs by cutting permit fees in half through December 1.

The city's plan is an alternative to proposals to build housing of greater density in one of the Bay Area's most affluent communities. Some neighbors remain skeptical that the plan will put much of a dent in the affordable housing crisis, especially if the units are used primarily by adult children or aging parents of the existing owners.

"If it's all ADUs, I don't think it's going to solve the issue honestly. That's just my personal opinion. We are desperate for affordable housing -- for teachers, for service workers and diversity," said homeowner Cindy Fox.

Councilman Leuthold argues that people should not be so quick to dismiss the benefits of the so-called granny units to whoever ends up living in them.

"Those people will be living in an affordable house -- not taking up another house. And the housing stock has actually increased," he said.

Some housing advocates expressed misgivings, saying that it feels like the city is following the letter but not the spirit of the law.

"Anybody who gets helps by living in a granny unit in the back, that's great. Is that what the original intent was? No. It was to avoid having extremely wealthy people living in exclusive communities and not doing their part," said homeless advocate Pastor Scott Wagers.