Santa Cruz County reports 2nd probable monkeypox case in a week

SANTA CRUZ -- Santa Cruz County health officials on Wednesday announced the county's second probable monkeypox case in a week, with confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still pending.

According to the county's Public Health Division, the patient is a local resident who tested positive at a California Reference Laboratory Network facility.

The resident is currently isolating and in good condition, according to the county. Health officials are currently conducting contact tracing.

Santa Cruz County announced its first probable monkeypox case June 29. Health experts have stressed that the risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low.

According to the California Department of Public Health, 111 probable cases of the virus have been detected statewide, roughly a half-dozen of which have been in the Bay Area.

The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact or bodily fluids via kissing, breathing at close range, sexual activity and sharing bedding or clothing. The virus is also not airborne like COVID-19 or the flu.

Monkeypox symptoms can include a rash or sores on the skin anywhere on a patient's body. Contraction of the virus often begins with flu-like symptoms as well.

The virus has also been confirmed globally in many men who identify as gay or bisexual, but CDC officials have stressed that the virus is not exclusive to men who are attracted to men and anyone can contract monkeypox via close contact with an infected person.

Those who suspect they have contracted monkeypox are urged to contact a health care provider and assist in contact tracing.

Information about the virus can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html or https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Monkeypox.aspx.