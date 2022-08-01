Monkeypox concerns don't squelch turnout at S.F. leather-theme street fair

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A kinky San Francisco street fair Sunday sparked concerns of being a monkeypox superspreader event. This comes as San Francisco declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak.

Supporters of the Dore Alley Fair, also known as The Up Your Alley Street Fair, admitted the event is not for everyone.

"I'm absolutely loving it. I'm not offended by the nudity and there's a lot of it. Some of it is beautiful (but) some people may not think it's beautiful," said first time attendee Raymond Fronczak of San Francisco.

The fair, located in the South of Market district, is a smaller version of the Folsom Street Fair. It typically attracts a few thousand people, mostly gay men.

"It is our celebration of diversity because not everything fits within a certain realm," said attendee Anthony Leatherman of Sacramento.

There are kinky games and vendors selling neck collars, whips and anything leather.

Some people stayed away this year calling the event a superspreader venue for monkeypox.

Organizers and health experts said banning or stigmatizing a group of people or specific events tends to backfire.

Instead, health officials set up booths at the street fair entrance to educate people about the virus.

"There's a bit of generational disconnect -- that 30 and younger crowd doesn't have the same fear and respect for infections that the older crowd who survived HIV and AIDS. So I'm really getting out there to try to talk to the younger crowd that you guys need to make sure you get your vaccine," Leatherman added.

Most fair goers said they had no concerns. Some said they were limiting physical contacts with strangers.

"I'm trying to keep my distance. If I get it, I'll have deal with it and I'm not going to let it defeat me," said attendee Chris Cashion.