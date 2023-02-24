Money courier robbed on Market Street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a Market Street robbery Thursday afternoon that targeted a monetary courier service.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, officer from the Tenderloin Station responded a report of a robbery from a vehicle in the area of 5th Street and Market.

Arriving officers found two victims at the scene who identified themselves as employees of a "monetary security and courier service."

Police said the victims said they exited their vehicle briefly. Upon their return, they discovered that a car door was open and at least one bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash was missing.

Authorities said Investigators remained on scene to collect evidence and determine the total loss. No suspect information has been provided by police.

Police said updates would be provided as they become available. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.