Mom, son suffer minor injuries in spectacular Berkeley Hills fire

BERKELEY -- A spectacular 2-alarm fire engulfed a Berkeley Hills home Monday evening sending a mother and her adult son to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities said the calls began rolling in around 7 p.m. of a fire in a home ablaze in the 2900 block of Shasta Road near Sterling Avenue.

Once the first crews made their way up the winding roads of the Berkeley hills, got by a downed power line and reached the blaze, they immediately called in a second alarm.

Flames had engulfed the home and were threatening to spread to nearby vegetation and residences. According to the Berkeley Scanner , nearby homes were evacuated.

A mother and her adult son had safely exited the home, but in doing so suffered minor injuries that required a trip to the hospital. Officials said two firefighters also suffered minor burns and were treated on the scene.

The blaze was brought under control and crews remained on the scene putting out hotspots.

A cause of the blaze was under investigation.