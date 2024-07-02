Moccasin Fire evacuation orders downgraded to warnings; residents allowed to return home

El Dorado County businesses help as crews battle Moccasin Fire El Dorado County businesses help as crews battle Moccasin Fire 03:10

EL DORADO COUNTY — Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings south of Placerville after a fire that ignited Wednesday in El Dorado County.

Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit said the location of the fire was along Moccasin Trail. It has burned 51 acres and containment was at 45% as of Thursday night.

"Just because we've got it 'contained' in a shaky sense of the word, it doesn't have an improved line all the way around. We're still seeing hotspots. We had flare-ups last night," Jason Snyder with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said Wednesday.

Fire officials are calling it the Moccasin Fire. It originated Tuesday as a structure fire and then spread to the surrounding vegetation. That structure was destroyed. No other structures were damaged.

Mandatory evacuations were in place through late Thursday morning, including for Moccasin Trail. Those orders were then downgraded to evacuation warnings early Thursday afternoon.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, with the orders now down to warnings, residents can return home.

"We had real difficult access getting into some of the areas back there. One-way roads in and out so we were not only encountering people coming in and out but we were bumping into other fire equipment," Snyder said.



Los Cerros, Rocky Ridge, Nashville Trail, and Metate Trail In the Oak Hill Community were downgraded to evacuation warnings, which are yellow zones on the map, on Wednesday afternoon.

A live map can be viewed here.

An evacuation shelter at the El Dorado County Library on Fairlane Court remains open. A shelter for large animals is located at Saureel Vineyards at 1140 Cold Springs Rd. in Placerville.

Road closures were in place along Moccasin Trail at Metate Trail and just east of Teepe Lane.

Rudy Paiva owns "Rudy's Place Bar and Louge" and "That Little Italian Place" on the corner of Oak Hill and Pleasant Valley Roads, which was an area that was under evacuation warnings Tuesday and experienced road closures.

He said they are usually closed on Tuesday but saw all of the commotion of people evacuating and he knew he had to help.

"I opened up my doors because I had a lot of people coming into the parking lot asking if they could park their vehicles here to be safe in the fire," Paiva said.

He said they opened up the restaurant to serve food and drinks to get people out of the heat.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said the fire was burning in an area with heavy brush and timber.

El Dorado County Fire Protection District