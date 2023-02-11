Pandemic prompts SF barber to set up mobile shop, inspires outreach to unhoused residents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a haircut is part of everyday life. Over time barbers and clients turn into friends. During the pandemic, that routine was cut short, forcing barbers like Lennotch Taplett to find a new way to stay connected.

So, he took his Luxgroom barbershop business on the road and created a mobile barbershop.

"It's just me and this," said Taplett of his full-service mobile barber shop van. "It has been one of the best decisions I ever made."

Thanks to a connection from his chair, Taplett discovered an opportunity where he could help those who are unhoused.

In just a few weeks, he is teaming up with a non-profit organization called the Felton Institute to offer free haircuts throughout the Bay Area to those in need.

The goal is to give back to those transitioning into permanent housing and offer them a small but impactful gift. After a full day of cutting hair, Taplett made his way to the Multi-Service Center homeless shelter on 5th St.

His first customer was a man named Michael who said this gift was unexpected but needed. After just a few minutes,of being parked near the shelter, a line grew.

And just like that, it was just another day at the Luxgroom.

"I think the way we were all impacted shows you that they were not the only people who needed help; we needed help as well," Taplett said. "If you are able to give people that kind of help, it doesn't cost you anything."