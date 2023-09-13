California lawmakers approve creating pension fund for MMA fighters

California bill aims to create pension fund for MMA fighters California bill aims to create pension fund for MMA fighters 02:25

SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature has unanimously approved a Bay Area lawmaker's proposal to create the nation's first state-run pension fund for mixed-martial arts fighters.

Assembly Bill 1136 by Asm. Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) passed the State Senate with a 34-0 vote and the Assembly on a 76-0 vote this week, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature.

"We are providing mixed martial arts athletes with an opportunity to secure their financial future and ensuring they have money set aside when needed," Haney said. "This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard in the sport, further demonstrating California's unwavering commitment to MMA fighters who risk their lives for the sport."

Haney introduced the proposal earlier this year, noting California hosts the most MMA fights of any state and has the most fighters. Currently, fighters do not have a guaranteed source of income or retirement benefits once their careers end.

According to Haney's office, the measure was backed by several prominent MMA fighters including Urijah Faber, Cat Zingano and Ronda Rousey.

"Your body doesn't forget. And many times you don't realize you've taken one hit too many until decades later," said Rousey, the first female to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. "Everyone loves you when you're fighting in the octagon, but will any of those people be there for you when you're in your nineties paying the price?"

Haney said the pension fund would be financed through ticket sales, sports paraphernalia and souvenirs, and not through state dollars. For each MMA ticket sold, $1 would go towards the fund.

Fighters would become vested in the fund after fighting 39 rounds at MMA events sanctioned by the State Athletic Commission.

If signed by Newsom, the commission would begin creating the fund on January 1, 2024.