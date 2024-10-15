Gas leak reported near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital; Mission District streets closed
A gas leak was reported Tuesday morning near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The department initially sent out an alert shortly before 10 a.m. about the gas leak in the area of 25th and Hampshire streets.
San Francisco Fire later confirmed that Hampshire St. and Potrero St. were closed between 23rd to 25th. SF Muni routes 33 and 48 are being redirected.
Emergency crews are at the scene and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.