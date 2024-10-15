Gas leak reported near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital; Mission District streets closed

A gas leak was reported Tuesday morning near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The department initially sent out an alert shortly before 10 a.m. about the gas leak in the area of 25th and Hampshire streets.

Natural gas leak at the intersection of 25th St. and Hampshire. SFFD and PG&E on scene. Please avoid the area and look for alternate route route. Muni is affected on 24th ST. #SFFD #YOURSFFD



UPDATE: Hampshire St. between 23rd to 25th are closed. Potrero St. between 23rd and… pic.twitter.com/C2GCLe5QLx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 15, 2024

San Francisco Fire later confirmed that Hampshire St. and Potrero St. were closed between 23rd to 25th. SF Muni routes 33 and 48 are being redirected.

Emergency crews are at the scene and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.