$17,000 in apparel seized, arrests made in San Francisco's Mission District fencing bust

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN FRANCISCO – Police recovered more than $17,000 in apparel from a street vending booth and made arrests during a bust of a suspected fencing operation in San Francisco's Mission District over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers conducted an undercover operation on the 1800 block of Mission Street.

With the help of retail loss prevention officers, police identified two illegal street vending booths that had suspected stolen merchandise. Police said the branded merchandise had branded retail store tags, security tags and antitheft devices attached to the clothing.

Officers said the items on display were stolen from "numerous" retail locations across the Bay Area. According to the SFPD Investigations Bureau, impacted retailers included Victoria's Secret and Lululemon.

We coordinated with Victoria's Secret and Lululemon to investigate a suspected fence operation. With the help of @SFPDMission ~$17,880 of merchandise was recovered and 3 suspects arrested! Case# 230720529 & 230720557 pic.twitter.com/rkQ6AQ31pH — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@SFPDInvestigate) October 11, 2023

Police arrested three people and recovered the merchandise, which was worth approximately $17,880.

Two suspects, identified as 59-year-old Deysi Ramirez of San Francisco and 40-year-old Veronica Lumbreras Villanueva, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

A third suspect, identified as 43-year-old Marvin Dick Godoy Calderon, was cited and released for possession of stolen property.

Police did not say when they would appear in court on the charges.