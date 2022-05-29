Mission District businesses delighted by return of San Francisco Carnaval

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- After a pandemic-hiatus, San Francisco's Carnaval parade and festivities are back in full swing and locals, such as Enrique Barrow, are dancing with joy.

"Carnaval to us Latinos means celebrating our heritage, our music, our friendship and families," Barrow said.

On Sunday, Mission Street will be the site of the main event -- the parade -- back for the first time since before the pandemic. Folks who work or dine at Café La Taza will have a front-row seat to it.

"Carnaval is the perfect thing to bring spirits up high," said Cinthia Rooney, who works at Café La Taza. "It's one of the happiest times on Mission Street," added co-manager Carlos Martinez.

The two of them are eager to see the community come together again for the much-loved Mission District celebration.

The theme this year: 'Colores de Amor.'

"Colores de Amor means colors of love and that's, basically, unity in all of the different cultures which is San Francisco in a nutshell," Rooney said.

As the festival and parade moves into the new decade, Martinez and Rooney are about to launch a new enterprise of their own.

They're introducing a new business to the Mission District called Bar Taza or TZA.

"I think, maybe, Carnaval is our grand opening," Martinez said.

That's another reason to celebrate.

"Celebrating life is a really important thing right now," Rooney said.

The parade begins Sunday at 9:30 a.m. It starts on 24th and Bryant streets, will go up Mission and will end at Harrison and 15th.