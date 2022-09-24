Watch CBS News
Mission barbershop begins recovery from pandemic closure

By Ryan Yamamoto

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - For many small business owners, the pandemic put a halt on their livelihoods. Now, those who withstood the ordeal are picking up the pieces. 

According to Harvard University's Economic Tracker, today there are 37.5% fewer small businesses open nationwide compared to January 2020, before the start of the pandemic. In California, that number is slightly higher at 39.1%

"We had to close our shop for 7-months," said barbershop owner Chad Gabriel.

Gabriel, the owner of the former 30SVN understands the struggle, especially in California where hair salons were not considered "essential businesses", forcing many to shutter.

"A few of my friends couldn't survive the pandemic and were forced to shut down," said Gabriel.

But while many had to shutter their doors, Gabriel was able to flip the trend and not only survive, but he used the time to figure out how to expand.

"I didn't want to dwell on the fact there were setbacks, I just wanted to progress forward," he said.

This summer, Gabriel opened his new shop called Steel and Strand in the Mission District. The barbershop is 3-times larger, going from four chairs to twelve.

But while his new business is so far, a success story, Gabriel understands he still faces challenges from inflation, to hiring enough staffing and a potential economic recession.

"To be able to expand during the pandemic, it is amazing," says Gabriel who hopes he can continue to stay ahead of the economic trends and shape his own future.

