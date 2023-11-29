Missing Piedmont mother Dani Friedland found safe days after failing to get on plane in Houston

Danielle "Dani" Becker Friedland, a woman from Piedmont who didn't get on her flight back to San Francisco after being treated at a Houston clinic, was found safe early Wednesday morning, according to her family.

KHOU reported that Friedland, 36, was found at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by her family. The report said Houston police also confirmed she was found safe.

A full statement from the family was included in the KHOU report:

"We are relieved to say that around 2:30 a.m. last night, with the help of the Houston Police Department, we were able to locate Dani, make contact with her, and she is now safe. "We wanted to express our deepest gratitude to the Houston community for everything you did to help us find Dani. We were welcomed in with open arms, and without exception received help, love, and incredible support. "We know there are so many more that helped us over this last week, but we wanted to specifically thank Chief Finner, Commanders Faulhaber and Hassig and the Houston Police Department for their tireless work and determination to find her. "We also wanted to thank the Impact Houston church. You opened your doors, offered us food and help, and we will be forever grateful for the assistance your congregation provided. Further thanks to the local Jewish community, the Houston Constables, the Homeless Outreach Team, and the incredible shelters and organizations that provide services in Houston. We also wanted to thank the local unhoused community who showed us so much kindness, helped distribute fliers, looked for Dani, and provided us with information on areas to search. "We are so thankful to you all and so many more for helping us during the hardest week of our lives. As we move into the next steps for Dani and the rest of the family, we ask for privacy so we can begin to heal. "Thank you, Houston."

Friedland was reported missing when she didn't board her flight back home after being treated at a Houston clinic for more than a month, according to police. She had reportedly checked her bag but didn't get on the plane, and police said intentionally left her phone at the airport.

Dani spent seven weeks at The Menninger Clinic, a well-known psychiatric hospital in Houston, getting treatment. She was scheduled to return to the Bay Area for the holidays and planned to continue treatment in California.

Her husband, Jordan Friedland, along with other family members and friends traveled to Houston to search for her.

"One of the scariest things for me is that Dani doesn't know Houston. She doesn't have friends or family here. She doesn't have her luggage, her credit cards, her phone and I just can't imagine how scary that must be," Jordan Friedland told KHOU. "We have a 2- and 5-year-old and she's the best mom in the world and their world won't be the same without her."

The group passed out flyers and visited homeless encampments during their search and also worked with churches and other community groups to try to find her, KHOU reported.

"She's always been incredibly pleasant, I mean we've seen her running in the neighborhood, taking the kids to school, going to see friends and things of that nature," a Piedmont neighbor of Freidlands' told KPIX. "I've had multiple discussions with her since we've been here that she's happy. She's smiling when we were talking."

"Mental health is brutal. Anxiety, depression, these aren't things you can always see," said her neighbor.