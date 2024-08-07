Missing Watsonville woman found dead in Santa Cruz Mountains was fatally stabbed

A missing Watsonville woman believed to be at risk who was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

Watsonville police posted on social media about concerns over the well being of a missing Watsonville resident identified as 25-year-old Lizbeth Arceo Sedano.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that their forensic pathologist determined Sedano's death was caused by multiple stab wounds to the torso.

Watsonville suspect Joshua Gonzalez Watsonville Police Department

The search for Sedano began Saturday night after her partner, Joshua Gonzalez, threatened to harm their three-year-old daughter and attempted to attack Watsonville police officers.

Police said Gonzalez called the department's dispatch center at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday from outside of the Watsonville Police Department. Gonzalez said he was armed with a knife and threatened to hurt the three-year-old girl.

The first responding officer exited his patrol car and ordered Gonzalez to drop the knife. Gonzalez ignored the command and charged at the officer, who opened fire.

Gonzalez was injured and taken into custody while being transported an out-of-county trauma center. Police said he was in stable condition.

The three-year-old was unharmed and is now under the care of family members.

Police said Sedano's family was unable to contact her. Her family told authorities it was unusual for her not to respond to phone calls or text messages. Police commenced a search for her and asked for the public's help Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Eureka Canyon Rd. and Grizzly Flat Rd. Sunday morning at around 9:40 a.m. after a deceased body was found. After initial investigation by deputies and detectives, the decedent was identified as Sedano.

While no suspect in her death has been announced, the sheriff's office confirmed it was being investigated as suspicious. Authorities did not name the suspect in her death Tuesday after confirming how Sedano had died.

The Watsonville Police Department said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is now leading this death investigation.