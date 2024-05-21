Missing UC Davis student believed to be in distress last seen in San Francisco
Authorities at U.C. Davis are hoping the public can help them locate a missing computer engineering student thought to be in distress in San Francisco.
Diane Shoyeon Min left campus on Friday evening and took a train to Mission Street in San Francisco, where she was last seen. She was reported missing on Monday.
Min is an 18-year-old Asian woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark top and dark pants with black shoes.
Min is a first-year student.
Anyone with information about Min's location is urged to contact the U.C. Davis Police Department at 530-752-1727.