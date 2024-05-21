Watch CBS News
Missing UC Davis student believed to be in distress last seen in San Francisco

CBS/Bay City News Service

Authorities at U.C. Davis are hoping the public can help them locate a missing computer engineering student thought to be in distress in San Francisco.

Diane Shoyeon Min left campus on Friday evening and took a train to Mission Street in San Francisco, where she was last seen. She was reported missing on Monday. 

davis-student-diane-shoyeon-min.jpg
Police at UC Davis are hoping to locate missing student Diane Shoyeon Min, 18, who was last seen in San Francisco on May 17, 2024. UCDPD via BCN

Min is an 18-year-old Asian woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark top and dark pants with black shoes. 

Min is a first-year student. 

Anyone with information about Min's location is urged to contact the U.C. Davis Police Department at 530-752-1727. 

First published on May 21, 2024 / 9:54 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

