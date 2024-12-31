Missing paddle boarder found safe off Half Moon Bay coast

Authorities in San Mateo County said a paddle boarder who went missing on the water off Half Moon Bay was found safe following a search Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., deputies with the Coastside Patrol Bureau were called to the Pillar Point Harbor following reports of a missing person. The caller said she was paddle boarding with her husband near sunset.

While on the water, the woman said they became separated and lost sight of her husband.

Deputies, along with the Coastside Fire Protection District, the San Mateo County Harbor District and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to search for the paddle boarder.

The sheriff's office said a "short time later" the man had been found on land, safe and unharmed. He had been walking back to his vehicle.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday reminded the public to follow water safety tips, including avoiding going in the water and night and not to venture out on the water alone.

"Stay safe, be vigilant and respect the power of the ocean," deputies said.