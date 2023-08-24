Boater sailing to Petaluma missing for nearly a week, believed to be at-risk

PETALUMA – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in his boat in the Bay after telling someone he was heading to Petaluma last week, police said Thursday.

George Ferguson recently bought a 30-foot boat named "Bianca" that he has been living in, a person close to him told Petaluma police.

Last Friday, Ferguson's boat ran aground near Alcatraz Island and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted him in getting back on course, police said.

George Ferguson was last seen after his boat ran aground near Alcatraz on August 17, 2023. Ferguson was believed to be sailing to Petaluma. Petaluma Police Department

After that, he told the woman who reported him missing that he would be sailing back to Petaluma, but she has not heard from him since and said his cellphone has been turned off.

The reporting party told police that Ferguson has cognitive medical issues and limited boating experience.

The Coast Guard has tried to hail Ferguson via maritime radio several times but has received no response.

Ferguson is a 67-year-old white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Ferguson or his boat is asked to immediately contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 762-2727 and reference case 23-3703.