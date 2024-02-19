Missing, at-risk teen girl Mizan Dadres-Oman found safe in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco said Monday morning that an at-risk 16-year-old girl missing since last week has been found safe.

Mizan Dadres-Oman had been last seen on Thursday night at the Chinatown Him Mark Lai Library on Powell Street. An Ebony alert was issued and police created a unified command post to find her.

Mizan Dadres-Oman San Francisco Police Department

On Monday morning, police said that Mizan was being reunited with her family.

The Ebony Alert went out to San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.