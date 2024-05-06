Missing at-risk man with epilepsy being sought in San Francisco

The search is on in San Francisco for an at-risk man with epilepsy who went missing nearly a week ago while visiting the city for a band audition, according to family.

Missing man Eric Travers Travers family

Eric Travers, 30, is a musician who traveled from Ashville, North Carolina, to San Francisco, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his brother. He initially stayed with friends, but on Tuesday, April 30, he got a room at the Cathedral Hill hotel and has not been heard from since.

"This is unlike him, he always stays in contact with me, and always calls me or my mother in an emergency situation. He has our numbers memorized," his brother Kyle Travers posted on the GoFundMe page. "He has not returned to the hotel he was staying at to retrieve his things, and he also missed his flight home, which is very unlike him as well."

He was reported missing to the San Francisco Police Department on May 2 and is considered at risk due to his epilepsy. The GoFundMe campaign is intended to raise money to pay for his bother to travel to San Francisco from North Carolina to continue the search as well as hiring a private investigator.

Travers is 6'4" tall and weighs about 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white collared shirt, tan jacket and white pants.

Anyone who sees Travers should call the San Francisco Police Department's Tenderloin station at 415-345-7300.