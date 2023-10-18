Missing Alameda woman found dead near Bay Farm Island Bridge

ALAMEDA -- A 52-year-old woman found dead near the Bay Farm Island Bridge on Tuesday afternoon was identified as an Alameda resident who had been missing for three days, police said.

Desiree "Lisa" Huey was identified by the Alameda County coroner as the woman found in the water near the bridge, police said.

A bicyclist crossing the bridge spotted a person in the water about 1 p.m. Tuesday and called authorities, Alameda police Lt. Alan Kuboyama said.

The case is under investigation and the cause of Huey's death has not been determined, Kuboyama said.

A relative last spoke with Huey about 10 a.m. Saturday and she was seen on video about 10:30 a.m. going for a walk.

The bridge, which connects east Alameda with Bay Farm Island, is about a mile from her home in the 2200 block of San Antonio Avenue.

"This is devastating news for her family, friends, and our community," the department said in releasing news that Huey was identified as the person found. " We ask for everyone to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for sightings of Huey after 10 a.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 337-8340.