Missing 16-year-old child of Slack co-founder located, reunited with family

The 16-year-old child of the co-founder of the messaging app Slack was located Saturday and reunited safely with their family after running away from home April 21, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The Bolinas resident, who uses they/them pronouns, was located in San Francisco shortly before midnight Saturday, according to a statement from Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn of the Sheriff's Office. The child was found uninjured by San Francisco police in a white van associated with Christopher "Kio" Dizefalo, a 26-year-old San Francisco resident, Schermerhorn said.

Dizefalo was interviewed by sheriff's office detectives and arrested on suspicion of multiple criminal violations and was booked in the Marin County Jail, where his bail was set at $50,000, according to Schermerhorn.

"They have been reunited as a family," Schermerhorn said in an email message Saturday. Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield is the child's father, according to multiple sources.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office thanked the San Francisco Police Department, the Oakland Police Department and the FBI for their efforts in helping locate Mint.

The sheriff's office also thanked other governmental and non-governmental agencies. Thanks were also extended to the public for "providing tips that ultimately led to their safe return."