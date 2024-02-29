Watch CBS News
Minor earthquake rattles Discovery Bay for second straight day

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

DISCOVERY BAY -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 rattled Discovery Bay in eastern Contra Costa County on Thursday night, the second in two days to be felt in the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported about 9:58 p.m. about a mile deep and was centered on Dune Point Way near the Discovery Bay Golf Course and Country Club.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

A 3.5 earthquake rattled the same area about 6:21 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the USGS.

Four smaller quakes, ranging from 1.6 to 2.3, were recorded in the Discovery Bay and Byron areas on Wednesday.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 10:49 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

