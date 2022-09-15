On-demand transit service launches in Milpitas

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

MILPITAS – Milpitas residents have another transportation option designed to fill some of the gaps not served by public transit.

The new service—Simple Mobile Access to Reliable Transportation, or SMART—is an app-based service that allows riders to make connections in areas not served by public transit.

Minivans will be available on demand to take riders to four hubs—at the Great Mall, City Hall, Milpitas Transit Center and Alder Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail station—where they can then take public transit.

A minivan that will be providing on-demand service in Milpitas. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority via Bay City News

The cost per ride is $2.50 for adults and $1 for youth, disabled and low-income populations.

Service is available weekdays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The minivans have handicap access with maximum wait times between 10 and 15 minutes.

The service is made possible by a more than $1 million grant from VTA to the city of Milpitas.

The service began Monday. For more information, visit Milpitas.gov/smart.