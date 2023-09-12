Milpitas police: Domestic violence suspect eludes officers, SWAT team

Police in Milpitas are looking for a domestic violence suspect that eluded them Sunday evening and into the morning, the department said on social media Monday.

Officers responded to a residence on Spence Avenue around 7:05 p.m. on a report of domestic violence. When police arrived, they saw the suspect in front of the home, but the suspect ignored their commands to stop and ran into the side yard of the residence.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and used a drone to search for the man, even going to nearby Spangler Elementary and searching, but they could not locate him. Thinking that he had gone back into the house, officers made several loudspeaker announcements and phone calls to the suspect in an effort to gain his cooperation, they said, but received no response.

Law enforcement then got a warrant for the man's arrest and assembled a SWAT team, but due to the late hour, units decided to wait until daylight to enter the home and serve the warrant.

At about 7:23 a.m., SWAT served the arrest warrant, however the man was not located in the residence.

"It was later determined that the suspect did not enter the home after fleeing officers," said Milpitas Police on social media.

Police admitted that the presence of police around the house the entire time could "be unsettling," but that they did so in the interest of community safety.

No further information about suspect or the status of the investigation was released.