1 dead, 1 injured in Milpitas hang gliding accident

MILPITAS -- One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a hang-gliding accident at a part in Milpitas Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around noon Monday at Ed. R. Levin County Park on the eastern edge of Milpitas.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said a man died at the scene and a woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition. 

Video of the crash scene showed damage to the wing of the hang-glider. The crash was at the largest park in Milpitas and a popular site for hang-gliding.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 4:57 PM

