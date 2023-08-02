Watch CBS News
Milpitas badminton coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with minor

MILPITAS – A badminton coach in Milpitas was recently arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior with a juvenile, police said. 

Phu Khuu, 51, of Fremont, is co-owner of Bintang Badminton at 746 S. Milpitas Blvd. and other locations, according to police.  

Khuu is accused of inappropriate physical contact and sexual communication with a minor and he was arrested in Santa Clara on July 25.   

Khuu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.   

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.  

First published on August 2, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

