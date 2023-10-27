Million-dollar retail theft case busted; Suspect arrested in Stockton home

A 52-year-old man was arrested this week in Stockton in connection with retail theft worth approximately $1 million, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP deputies had executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Berrendo

Lane after receiving information that the residence was allegedly used to buy stolen merchandise and resell.

Some of the evidence found at the Stockton home of a retail theft suspect. California Highway Patrol via Bay City News

The search of the home allegedly revealed products from retailers such as T.J.Maxx, Ross, Marshalls, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Macy's and others.

Investigators said they are working with retailers to identify and recover the stolen merchandise estimated to have a value of about $1 million.

The suspect was believed to live at the home and had a felony warrant related to retail theft, the CHP said.

He was arrested without incident and was set to be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. His name was not immediately available.