Million-dollar Powerball lottery winning ticket sold in Milpitas

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MILPITAS -- There weren't any winners who hit the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, but a ticket purchased in the South Bay matched the first five numbers and won $1 million, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket sold at a 7-Eleven store on Milmont Drive in Milpitas was one of two $1 million tickets sold in the state. The other was in Ontario, in Southern California.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number was 23. 

First published on November 2, 2022 / 10:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

