Man stabbed during altercation in Millbrae, arrest made

MILLBRAE – A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing and altercation in Millbrae Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Around 10 a.m., deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office were called to an alleyway behind 25 Hillcrest Boulevard. Deputies found the victim, who had suffered serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

An adult male suspect was taken into custody. His identity was not released.

Deputies said that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident among individuals who knew each other. There is no threat to the community at this time.

The incident is under investigation.