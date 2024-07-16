Millbrae councilmembers who backed affordable housing targeted in recall

Millbrae citizens, angry over the potential conversion of a hotel into a permanent supportive housing project, are in the middle of a special election that could recall two councilmembers who support it.

Millbrae Vice Mayor Maurice Goodman and Councilmember Angelina Cahalan are facing a petitioned recall election that opened June 24 and closes July 23.

Some residents in their districts are upset that the two supported a move by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to acquire the La Quinta Inn and Suites at 1390 El Camino Real, a 100-room hotel and restaurant developed in 1988. It was one of two hotels that the supervisors voted to purchase last September. Both met the requirements for permanent supportive housing. The second location is in South San Francisco at 721 Airport Blvd.

Permanent supportive housing pairs housing with case management and supportive services. According to the National League of Cities, a nonprofit that advocates for city, town and village governments, permanent supportive housing is a proven solution, specifically for those who are chronically homeless.

"Such investments have historically helped reduce the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness, as well as generally improving housing stability and health," according to a statement on the league's website. "Compared to emergency services, permanent supportive housing is a cost-effective, preventative measure to addressing homelessness."

The board applied for a $26.25 million grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development's Homekey funding program.

According to the county's website, the budget for the hotel's acquisition and renovation is $41.1 million, and the county has budgeted $8.1 million for rehabilitation of the property. The site said the cost of creating permanent housing at the La Quinta site is roughly half the cost for new construction in San Mateo County.

The recall campaign's online statement said that the two councilmembers failed to properly represent their electorate when they supported the hotel conversion.

"How do Goodman and Cahalan plan to keep everyone safe and grow our economy?" the recall campaign said in an online statement. "By locating homeless housing in close proximity to schools and businesses that cater to children, and eliminating a vital source of revenue for Millbrae? We have serious concerns about their decision-making!"

Other councilmembers filed a suit against the county in November 2023 asking a San Mateo County Superior Court judge if the California Constitution guarantees the qualified electorate of the city of Millbrae the right to approve or disapprove, by referendum, public housing projects proposed by public agencies within Millbrae's bounds.

The city councilmembers were seeking a vote on the project by the residents of Millbrae before San Mateo County's La Quinta acquisition can proceed.

On June 17, the judge dismissed the case, ruling in favor of the Board of Supervisors.

San Mateo County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said Monday that if the Homekey grant is awarded, the Board of Supervisors will move forward with the acquisition.

The office of San Mateo County Registrar of Elections says they have received about 1,000 ballots so far, for an electorate of about 6,000. For more information on the July 23 special recall election, visit smcacre.gov.