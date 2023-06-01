Millbrae man charged with repeated sexual assault of 11-year-old relative

MILLBRAE -- A Millbrae man was arrested for repeatedly molesting a young family member, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Sheriff's detectives began investigating the case on April 17 after a report that an 11-year-old child had been sexually assaulted over the span of four months by a relative.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Di Li. Following a weeks-long investigation, detectives obtained a $2 million arrest warrant for Li and on Wednesday, he was located in San Francisco and arrested.

Di Li San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Li was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on 20 counts of sexually molesting a child under 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The sheriff's office urged anyone who may have information about the case to please contact Det. Piper at 650-363-4062 JPiper@smcgov.org or Detective Pitts at 650-363-4060 Npitts@smcgov.org, or by using office's anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.