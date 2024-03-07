Mill Valley police warn of phone scammers impersonating Social Security, DEA reps

MILL VALLEY – Mill Valley police warned on Wednesday against a phone scam that has been recently targeting residents.

According to the Mill Valley Police Department, its officers have received reports from community members about calls from individuals claiming to be a representative from either the Social Security Administration or the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Based on the reports, the callers requested personal information and money from their victims to be wired to solve some sort of "issue." They also threaten to send a police officer to collect money if the victims cannot complete the wire transfer.

"The DEA and the Social Security Administration does not call community members seeking personal information or wire transfers of money. The Mill Valley Police Department does not collect money from individuals for outstanding traffic citations, warrants, claims of unpaid federal or state taxes, or any other monetary issue," police said.

Residents are urged to not give their personal or financial details to an unsolicited caller or email, and to be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason. Police advised community members to also stay private and regularly update the privacy settings of their social media accounts as scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on social media.

Residents who have been victimized by the scam are encouraged to file a report by calling the Mill Valley Police Department's non-emergency line at (415) 389-4100.