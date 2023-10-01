Watch CBS News
Mill Valley police: Mountain lion spotted near Camino Alto

MILL VALLEY — Mill Valley police said a mountain lion was spotted in the area of Camino Alto and Overhill Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday. 

Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the animal, the Mill Valley Police Department said on social media at around 7:53 a.m. Sunday. 

Anyone who spots the mountain lion is advised to use caution and contact the Mill Valley Police Department immediately.

