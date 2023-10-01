Mill Valley police: Mountain lion spotted near Camino Alto
MILL VALLEY — Mill Valley police said a mountain lion was spotted in the area of Camino Alto and Overhill Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the animal, the Mill Valley Police Department said on social media at around 7:53 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone who spots the mountain lion is advised to use caution and contact the Mill Valley Police Department immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.