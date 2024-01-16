Mill Valley Music Festival announces line-up including Fleet Foxes, Greensky Bluegrass and more

MILL VALLEY -- Organizers on Tuesday announced the acts performing at the third annual Mill Valley Music Festival including alt-folk band Fleet Foxes, modern roots-music masters Greensky Bluegrass, SoCal R&B band Thee Sacred Souls and more.

Mill Valley Music Festival 2024 line-up Mill Valley Music Festival

Started in 2022 as a single-day event held at Mill Valley Community Center's Friends Field that featured sets from Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Lettuce and Los Amigos Invisibles, the success of the inaugural edition led to organizers expanding the festival to a full weekend for last year's edition. Over 10,000 attendees enjoyed music from more than 20 acts including Northern California institutions Cake and Michael Franti & Spearhead along with sets from Remain In Light featuring Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, Tank and the Bangas, and Durand Jones among others.

Operated in partnership with Noise Pop Industries (the same organization that puts on San Francisco's highly anticipated Noise Pop Festival annually), this year's Mill Valley Music Festival will be held on May 11-12 and will also feature performances by such noted acts as acclaimed country songwriter Margo Price, Birmingham, AL-based rock-and-soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the solo band of Eric D. Johnson from indie-rockers the Fruit Bats, New Orleans second-line funk legends the Rebirth Brass Band, soul singer Danielle Ponder as well as acclaimed NorCal singer-songwriters Elliott Peck and Eric Lindell.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase and range in price from $149-$479 for regular and VIP two-day passes. Tickets and additional information on the Mill Valley Music Festival can be found on the festival website.