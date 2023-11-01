Man accused of lewd acts at middle school in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY – A man suspected of lewd behavior in a Mill Valley middle school bathroom has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Mill Valley police were sent to the Mill Valley Middle School on Sycamore Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a person loitering on campus.

According to police, a man had entered the girls' restroom and briefly conversed with students who were using the facilities. Officers made contact with the person in a nearby area and he was arrested and cited for trespassing.

Later that night, police were contacted by concerned parents who offered more information about the encounters in the bathroom.

Police allege that the man spoke briefly with the girls, then exposed his genitalia and proceeded to masturbate in their presence.

"It was further reported that the suspect had attempted to block the door behind himself once in the restroom, causing the victims to feel as though they were being imprisoned within the restroom with no room for escape," said the police.

On Tuesday, Mill Valley police overheard radio communications about the suspect from the Tiburon Police Department. Mill Valley requested that Tiburon hold him.

At about 1 p.m., Derrell Bland, 33, of no known address, was arrested on suspicion trespassing, felony indecent exposure within an inhabited building, annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 within an inhabited building, false imprisonment, loitering in a public bathroom to engage in any lewd or lascivious act, and engaging in lewd conduct in a public place.