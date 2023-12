MENLO PARK -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 centered about 4 miles east of Cobb in Lake County rattled The Geysers geothermal field late Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:10 p.m. PT at a depth of about a mile, the USGS reported.

There were no reports of damage as of 11:30 p.m.