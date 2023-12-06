Body of missing 81-year-old Healdsburg woman found in rural Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY – Authorities in Mendocino County announced Wednesday that they have found the body of a missing elderly Sonoma County woman.

According to the sheriff's office, 81-year-old Michele Paul of Healdsburg was reported missing and at risk on November 27. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert, said Paul was last seen on the afternoon of November 14 in Geyserville.

Meanwhile, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said a community member spotted Paul driving on Highway 116 in Monte Rio on November 25.

Around noon on Tuesday, Mendocino County deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle on the 29000 block of Mountain View Road near the community of Boonville. The caller reported that the vehicle was located several miles down a dirt road on a large rural property.

When deputies arrived, the caller escorted them to the vehicle, which was found unoccupied. Deputies confirmed the vehicle belonged to Paul.

Soon after, deputies searched the area, which was described as "heavily wooded and rugged terrain." The county's Search and Rescue team were also summoned to the location.

During the search, Paul was found deceased. An investigation found no obvious signs of foul play.

Deputies said Wednesday that the case has been turned over to the Sheriff's Office coroner division for further investigations connected to medical records collection and a potential autopsy.