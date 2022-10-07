Update: Merced sheriff arrests brother of man suspected of killing family

MERCED – Authorities in Merced County have arrested the brother of a man accused in the kidnapping and murders of a family, including an 8-month-old baby, earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced deputies, with the assistance of the California Department of Justice, arrested Alberto Salgado Thursday night. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

Alberto Salgado, brother of kidnapping and murder suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, is accused of destroying evidence, conspiracy and being an accessory in the case. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the deaths of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle 59-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Jesus Manuel Salgado was booked into jail Thursday night after being hospitalized. Salgado had tried to take his own life before he was taken into custody.

According to authorities, Jesus Manuel Salgado had kidnapped the family from their trucking business on Monday. Their bodies were found in a remote almond orchard two days later.

Authorities said Salgado had worked for the trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them.

"There's some things you'll take to the grave. This to me was pure evil," Sheriff Verne Warnke said in an interview Thursday.