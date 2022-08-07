Menlo Park man arrested for indecent exposure in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO - Police arrested a man for exposing himself while talking to a 4-year-old child at El Camino Park in Palo Alto on Friday, authorities announced on Sunday.

Police responded reports of an indecent exposure case at around 1:36 p.m. at the 100 block of El Camino Real.

According to police, a man took his 4-year-old child at the park and stepped away to get their dog water when his son walked over to a nearby table and was talking to a stranger.

He noticed the man had his genitals out and was touching himself while talking to the child. The father confronted the man, and the man ran eastbound through the park and hopped a fence onto a rail track, according to police.

Police found the suspect riding a bicycle in the 100 block of Alma Street, noted his pants were unbuttoned and his zipper was down, and arrested him without incident.

He was identified as 59-year-old Rupert Richard Taylor-Fox of Menlo Park.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413.