Teen suspects sought after bicycle stolen from 12-year-old in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK – Police in Menlo Park are investigating a bicycle robbery that occurred Wednesday to a child.

On Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., officers with the Menlo Park Police Department responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue on a report a boy had been robbed of his bicycle.

Police said the 12-year-old victim was riding his bicycle home when a group of approximately five teenagers approached him.

Police said one of the teenagers punched the 12-year-old in the face, knocking him from his bicycle.

Bicycle stolen from 12-year-old on the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on February 1, 2023. Menlo Park Police Department

The suspect then dropped his bicycle and stole the 12-year-old's bicycle.

The group of teenagers fled the area.

Responding officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspects or the victim's bicycle.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300.